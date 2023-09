Iceland Trip Day 3 (21 July)

Up by the lift to the top of Hallgrímskirkja (Church of Iceland), here you have 360-degree views of the city. I can just see Aurora Guesthouse, where we stayed, at the bottom left corner.



Pizza for dinner and met first time the rest of the group: Gibby, physiotherapist from Wanaka, Emma, NZ TV producer, I only watched "First Crossings" by her, and Lou Sanson (former Director-General of the Department of Conservation) and his wife Jan.



The team is complete, we are off tomorrow morning.