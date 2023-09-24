Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
98 / 365
Iceland Trip Day 12 (30 July)
Travel to Kirjubæjarklaustur to stock up the food. Visited two of the turf houses listed in this site (
https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20221013-turf-houses-icelands-original-green-buildings
)
Feading into the wild (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-06
) toward Laki Craters area
Evening stayed at Blagil Hut, one of the worst managed huts in our trip. Uta, Emma and Mark decided to stay out, the night was cold.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3336
photos
149
followers
86
following
26% complete
View this month »
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Latest from all albums
3235
95
3236
96
3237
97
3238
98
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
31st July 2023 5:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close