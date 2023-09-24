Previous
Iceland Trip Day 12 (30 July) by yaorenliu
Iceland Trip Day 12 (30 July)

Travel to Kirjubæjarklaustur to stock up the food. Visited two of the turf houses listed in this site (

https://www.bbc.com/travel/article/20221013-turf-houses-icelands-original-green-buildings )

Feading into the wild ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-06 ) toward Laki Craters area

Evening stayed at Blagil Hut, one of the worst managed huts in our trip. Uta, Emma and Mark decided to stay out, the night was cold.
