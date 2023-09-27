Iceland Trip Day 15 (2 August)

Landmannalaugar to þórsmörk is one of the most famous hike in Iceland, therefore the crowd at Alftavatn Huts. The hut management seems have repulation of "making mistakes" of double booking. Imagine that you have to double up in one bunker - include the upper bunker - risk fall of it.



Lucky 4 members of our team camped out. The other group (they paid for the entire guided hike) were very cozy sharing the other half of the room 12 people, 6 beds.



Despite this, I would love to go back to hike the entire trek.