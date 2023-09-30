Iceland Trip Day 18 (5 August)

5 am, caught the connection bus to the Central Bus Station where changed to the Flybus to airport for Copenhagen, the rest of the group are aiming all directions, Tel Aviv, England, Germany, America and New Zealand



What a great team - Here is our leader's message:



"My turn to exit Iceland now. I’m sitting here at Keflavík with a very good coffee and dreaming of New Zealand now. Thank you all for a great trip through both the challenging and sensational weather. These trips only work well if the group dynamics work well and this was one of the best. And thanks to all the people who hung in there since 2019 through the covid years with the dream of visiting this special country. Lots of background work to bring something like this together as well as having the important Plan B’s up your sleeve, and never more so than this one as Iceland becomes busier. You never get to see it all in one trip, but this circuit gives a bit of a taste of everything it has to offer. See you all back in little ol’ NZ."



Sad to end this series, but I am pleased to have recorded this diary. The memories are getting blurrier, now I have something to come back to.