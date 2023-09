Leaving highland for Reykjavik, sad to leave the magnificent landscape behind ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-20 ).Passing Thingvellir, it is where the old Parliamentary located. The parliament meetings were held during the summer starting in 930 A.D until 1798. In 1928, It is the oldest parliament in Northern Europe. It became a national park. There are so many tourists, reduced my interest of taking photos.Back to Aurora Guesthouse, having the last group dinner at an Indian Restaurant, and ice-cream (rich in flavors) after on the main street.