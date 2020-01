New Year's Eve Lilies

Ande brought home our wedding lilies when he went to the market for the lobsters and filets. A perfect centerpiece to usher (Usher was on Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve tonight...YEAH YEAH YEAH!) in a new decade. Be happy. Be safe. And let there be peace on earth. Happy New Year to you all.



This completes my sixth year on 365. Looking forward to 2020 and all the magic it brings! 😊