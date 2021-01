White Gingko Leaves?

Driving past the Dresden Apartments I saw a row of trees with white gingko leaves. I had never seen anything like it before. I drove up to one, parked the car and got out to investigate. I was right up on it and couldn't figure out what kind of tree it was. Finally I touched a leaf only to find out it was fake. I couldn't believe it. It looked so real...except the leaves were white. Needless to say, they were very cool looking trees.