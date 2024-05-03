Previous
A Lazy Friday by yogiw
A Lazy Friday

3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
Sweet, sleepy Pearl on the pretty cushion! Happy Friday, beautiful lady!
May 3rd, 2024  
