55 / 365

A Spot Of Sunshine | February Hearts

I spotted a little sunshine in the trees. Spring is on its way!
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
