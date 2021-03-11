Who Ever Heard Of Green Hydrangea?

Leave it to The Fresh Market to have a flower I've never seen before. I had never heard of green Hydrangea and thought for sure these had been dyed. I Googled them and sure enough they're for reals. Who knew???



https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/shrubs/hydrangea/green-hydrangea-blooms.htm