Who Ever Heard Of Green Hydrangea? by yogiw
Who Ever Heard Of Green Hydrangea?

Rainbow March | Green Thursday 2

Leave it to The Fresh Market to have a flower I've never seen before. I had never heard of green Hydrangea and thought for sure these had been dyed. I Googled them and sure enough they're for reals. Who knew???

https://www.gardeningknowhow.com/ornamental/shrubs/hydrangea/green-hydrangea-blooms.htm
11th March 2021 11th Mar 21

