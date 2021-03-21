I Can Sing A Rainbow — Two

Red and yellow and pink and green
Purple and orange and blue
I can sing a rainbow, sing a rainbow
Sing a rainbow too.
Listen with your eyes, listen with your eyes
And sing everything you see
Sing a rainbow, sing a rainbow
Sing along with me. 🌈
When I was in junior high we sang this song in music class. I don't ever remember singing it when I was a kid but I remember singing it then. The colors didn't correspond with the acronym ROY G BIV but I still liked it. Whenever I see a rainbow I think of that song.
On a side note, we also sang "Climb Every Mountain." Virgil Vaughn always sung the solo. He went on to sing professionally.
What's a rainbow month without a rainbow anyway???