I Can Sing A Rainbow — Two

Red and yellow and pink and green

Purple and orange and blue

I can sing a rainbow, sing a rainbow

Sing a rainbow too.

Listen with your eyes, listen with your eyes

And sing everything you see

Sing a rainbow, sing a rainbow

Sing along with me. 🌈



When I was in junior high we sang this song in music class. I don't ever remember singing it when I was a kid but I remember singing it then. The colors didn't correspond with the acronym ROY G BIV but I still liked it. Whenever I see a rainbow I think of that song.



On a side note, we also sang "Climb Every Mountain." Virgil Vaughn always sung the solo. He went on to sing professionally.



What's a rainbow month without a rainbow anyway???