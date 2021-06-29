Previous
110º by yogiw
110º

I had a busy afternoon outside the house today. Had I known it was going to be 110º (according to my car) I don't think I would have committed to going out. As it was, I'm glad I did.

First, I met AnnF at The Rack for a little retail therapy then we went to lunch at J. Alexander's. I can't remember the last time I had lunch out with a friend, one-on-one. Then, I went for a massage. A small act of kindness had me in tears. Kathy, my massage therapist, wouldn't let me pay. She said it was her gift to me for losing my precious family member. Aw, sweet Honey...

After, I stopped in Graeter's (on the street level of her building) and brought two scoops home. I can't wait to finish up my work, take a shower and sit on the couch enjoying Coconut Chip and Double Chocolate Chip.
