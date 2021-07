Happy Pride ❀️ 🧑 πŸ’› πŸ’š πŸ’™ πŸ’œ

Despite the 88% humidity Ande and I set off to join in a Pride Walk tonight on the bike trail. We didn't get very far before it started raining. I would have been okay but the lightning freaked me out so we turned around and went home.



Lots of chalk art along the way. I'm glad I got a few pics before it all washed away.