It's Time For Red, White & Blue by yogiw
It's Time For Red, White & Blue

And so, my third year in a row to do a July flag begins. I think the diversion and focus will do me good. I can barely get through the days. I miss Honey so much. 😢
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

