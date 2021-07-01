Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
185 / 365
It's Time For Red, White & Blue
And so, my third year in a row to do a July flag begins. I think the diversion and focus will do me good. I can barely get through the days. I miss Honey so much. 😢
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2748
photos
20
followers
1
following
50% complete
View this month »
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021 - Year 8
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
23rd April 2021 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close