One Gerber Daisy by yogiw
324 / 365

One Gerber Daisy

Our Gerber daisy from this summer is still blooming. We even have some flowers left on the rose bushes out front.
16th November 2021 16th Nov 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

