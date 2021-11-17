Previous
Autumn Sunset by yogiw
325 / 365

Autumn Sunset

I love the way the leaves look at sunset. They glisten like gold. It's getting dark so early these days. I barely have enough time for my walks.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
