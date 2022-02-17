Previous
My New John Lennon Glasses | Black & White by yogiw
49 / 365

My New John Lennon Glasses | Black & White

I picked up my new John Lennon Collection eyeglasses today then went shopping for jeans. I hate clothes shopping. It's so much easier to order online.
17th February 2022

