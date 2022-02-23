Previous
Living Room Shadows | Black & White by yogiw
54 / 365

Living Room Shadows | Black & White

I sit on the couch and play my iPad games in the morning. Jack loves to chase the reflections on the walls. The morning light shines through and creates all kinds of cool shadows.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
