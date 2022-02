Peek-A-Boo Iris | Black & White

Look who else is playing peek-a-boo. Becca had a stuffed bunny just like this one as a baby and called it Ishki. I don't know where my sister found it but she got a brand new one for Iris. Iris loves her Ishki.



On another note, Iris's hair is just like mine. Super fine and fly away. It cracks me up to see her like this. Soooo cute.