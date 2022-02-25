Sign up
56 / 365
Striped Shirt | Black & White
I ordered this striped shirt from Nordstrom but it was too big. Perfect for a Flash of Red black and white photo though. 😃
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
15th January 2021 1:32pm
Tags
yogiw-blackandwhite
,
for2022
,
yogiw-flashofred2022
