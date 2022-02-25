Previous
Striped Shirt | Black & White by yogiw
Striped Shirt | Black & White

I ordered this striped shirt from Nordstrom but it was too big. Perfect for a Flash of Red black and white photo though. 😃
25th February 2022

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
