For You | 2016
74 / 365

For You | 2016

Rainbow March | Pink Sunday 2

Christmas themes aren't the only Tiny Tins I make. When my friend Sandy in the UK was getting married I made her a Congratulations tin after picking her name in Charm Secret Santa. I hope she loved it! I think it turned out particularly sweet.💍
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
