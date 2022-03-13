Sign up
74 / 365
For You | 2016
Rainbow March | Pink Sunday 2
Christmas themes aren't the only Tiny Tins I make. When my friend Sandy in the UK was getting married I made her a Congratulations tin after picking her name in Charm Secret Santa. I hope she loved it! I think it turned out particularly sweet.💍
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
3017
photos
19
followers
2
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Tags
yogiw-projects
,
yogiw-tinytins
,
rainbow2022
,
yogiw-rainbow2022
