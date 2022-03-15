Sign up
75 / 365
All You Need | 2020
Rainbow March | Orange Tuesday 3
Libby gave me the sweet stitch markers to thank her for making a pumpkin and lemon hat for her neighbor's kids. This one says "All You Need Is Love" and the others are kitties.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3007
photos
19
followers
2
following
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Views
2
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
13th October 2020 11:05am
Tags
yogiw-projects
,
rainbow2022
,
yogiw-rainbow2022
