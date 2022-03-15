Previous
All You Need | 2020 by yogiw
75 / 365

All You Need | 2020

Rainbow March | Orange Tuesday 3

Libby gave me the sweet stitch markers to thank her for making a pumpkin and lemon hat for her neighbor's kids. This one says "All You Need Is Love" and the others are kitties.
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
