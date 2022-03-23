Previous
See The Kitty? | 2007 by yogiw
83 / 365

See The Kitty? | 2007

Rainbow March | Yellow Wednesday 4

Back when I had employees, we each had an assigned color on our website and business cards. For Christmas one year I knitted each person a scarf in their color. They took me forever to make. I knitted our Tin Box logo, Tin Bot, on the front and quilted the backs.

This was mine. Of course I assigned me yellow since that's my favorite color. I don't wear it much because it's itchy but I still love it. Do you see my Honey on the bottom right? This was made way before Honey but perhaps it was a sign for good things to come?
Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
