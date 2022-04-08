Previous
April Showers by yogiw
100 / 365

April Showers

If the old adage "April showers bring May flowers" is true, we'll have a lot of flowers next month. It's so gray out and just keeps raining. Can't wait to go walking on the trial when it dries out and warms up.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
27% complete

Photo Details

