Zoo Pink by yogiw
121 / 365

Zoo Pink

April is the best month for colors. Flowers flowers everywhere. The pink ones were blooming at the zoo. 🌸
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
