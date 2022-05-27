Previous
Jack's Taking Time To Smell The Flowers by yogiw
151 / 365

Jack's Taking Time To Smell The Flowers

Jack loves sitting outside with me. He's a good boy and doesn't mind his harness at all. He just sits on the porch, watches the bugs and smells the flowers. Now, if we could only get Pearl to cooperate.
27th May 2022

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

