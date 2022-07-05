Previous
Chihuly At The CAM | Blue by yogiw
191 / 365

Chihuly At The CAM | Blue

I love the Chihuly that hangs from the ceiling in the Cincinnati Art Museum's lobby. I've wanted to include it in my 365 journal many times but it never made it until now. It looks perfect in the blue field of my July flag.
5th July 2022 5th Jul 22

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Photo Details

