Jack Adores Me by yogiw
Jack Adores Me

Jack was super cuddly today. He was all over my desk and slept on my arm while I worked. He kept looking up at me and starting at me adoringly. Then oops, I realized it had missed feeding time. He sure knows how to get my attention. 😆
16th August 2022 16th Aug 22

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
