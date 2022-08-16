Sign up
235 / 365
Jack Adores Me
Jack was super cuddly today. He was all over my desk and slept on my arm while I worked. He kept looking up at me and starting at me adoringly. Then oops, I realized it had missed feeding time. He sure knows how to get my attention. 😆
16th August 2022
16th Aug 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
16th August 2022 5:06pm
Tags
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
