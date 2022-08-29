Previous
Next
One Pink Flower For My Mama by yogiw
247 / 365

One Pink Flower For My Mama

Another trip around the sun and 21 years without my Mom. Missing her and thinking about her all day today especially. 😢
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise