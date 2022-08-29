Sign up
247 / 365
One Pink Flower For My Mama
Another trip around the sun and 21 years without my Mom. Missing her and thinking about her all day today especially. 😢
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
3180
photos
17
followers
0
following
Views
6
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
27th August 2022 7:36pm
Tags
yogiw-flowers
