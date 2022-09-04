Previous
Next
My Yummy Breakfast by yogiw
253 / 365

My Yummy Breakfast

Ann F brought over a dozen nectarines this morning. They were nice and hard and made for a delish breakfast pared with cottage cheese, almonds and granola.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
69% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Eye Spy
Yum!
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise