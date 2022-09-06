Sign up
255 / 365
It's Almost That Time Of Year
Looking forward to cooler weather so I can cuddle up in my Hanna Andersson PJs. They have the cutest patterns and are the best sittin' clothes EVER!!
6th September 2022
6th Sep 22
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
3187
photos
18
followers
0
following
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
Views
4
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th September 2022 10:21am
Tags
yogiw-chanukah
,
yogiw-food
