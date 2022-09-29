Previous
I ❤️ All The Flowers by yogiw
280 / 365

I ❤️ All The Flowers

I love all the flowers planted on the bike trail. So many vibrant colors make for a happy closed exercise ring.
Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
