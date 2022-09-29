Sign up
280 / 365
I ❤️ All The Flowers
I love all the flowers planted on the bike trail. So many vibrant colors make for a happy closed exercise ring.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
0
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3212
photos
18
followers
0
following
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
Views
5
Album
2022 - Year 9
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th September 2022 5:43pm
Tags
yogiw-flowers
,
yogiw-wassonway
