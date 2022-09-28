Previous
The End To Our Top-Down Driving Day by yogiw
The End To Our Top-Down Driving Day

The sunset was so beautiful driving home from Hocking Hills. We took the highway home so no top-down driving. It's too chilly on the highway.
