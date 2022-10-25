Previous
The Lume by yogiw
The Lume

What another fun day we had. This time we drove to Indianapolis to visit the Newfield Museum (Indianapolis Museum of Art) to see The Lume immersive exhibit. Much like Immersive Van Gogh, this one highlight's Impressionism with an emphasis on Monet. I loved all the rooms, hallways, nooks and crannies we got to explore. There was even a bar with coffee, scones and libations we got to enjoy while watching the fabulous show. It's the new wave of lighted exhibits — the third or fourth we've seen this year!
