Our Very Hungry Caterpillar by yogiw
313 / 365

Our Very Hungry Caterpillar

Iris was a very hungry caterpillar for Halloween this year. I love the costume Becca made her. SO CUTE!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
