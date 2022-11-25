Previous
HHHH by yogiw
HHHH

I finally started knitting my HAPPY CHANUKAH mini hat garland. Started with one of the three Hs. It's all cool colors of Chanukah. I think I'll change the pom-pom to be variegated though. It's gonna be so cute!
