Where's Jack? by yogiw
Where's Jack?

I couldn't find Jack anywhere. Then I saw a tail sticking out from under the blanket. He's such a silly boy.
17th February 2023 17th Feb 23

Sandy Z W

ace
yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
He's so handsome! He looks very comfortable and sweet with your wonderful blankets!
February 22nd, 2023  
