It's Girl Scout Cookie Time by yogiw
83 / 365

It's Girl Scout Cookie Time

Walking through the mall today and came across the cutest Girl Scouts selling cookies. Mom said I could take their pic. I love their tie-died t-shirts and rainbow pom-poms.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

