83 / 365
It's Girl Scout Cookie Time
Walking through the mall today and came across the cutest Girl Scouts selling cookies. Mom said I could take their pic. I love their tie-died t-shirts and rainbow pom-poms.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
2023 - Year 10
iPhone 12 Pro Max
26th February 2023 3:31pm
yogiw-food
