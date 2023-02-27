Previous
Happy Birthday To My Dad by yogiw
84 / 365

Happy Birthday To My Dad

Yellow Gerber daisies for my dad's birthday today. He would have been 94.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
23% complete

View this month

