Previous
Next
104 / 365
Jack Terrorizes Pearl
Poor Pearly. What she has to put up with. Jack gives her a bath then grabs her by the neck. He just wants to play all day and she's not having it. Sigh.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
2
0
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
3403
photos
18
followers
0
following
View this month »
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
6
2
2023 - Year 10
iPhone 12 Pro Max
15th March 2023 10:41am
pearlw
,
yogiw-cats
,
jackw
Elyse Klemchuk
Yay, there they are! Hello, two dear kitties! Happy Fur-riday!
March 17th, 2023
Sandy Z W
ace
@kchuk
I love that! FUR-RIDAY!!
March 17th, 2023
