Jack Terrorizes Pearl by yogiw
Jack Terrorizes Pearl

Poor Pearly. What she has to put up with. Jack gives her a bath then grabs her by the neck. He just wants to play all day and she's not having it. Sigh.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
Elyse Klemchuk
Yay, there they are! Hello, two dear kitties! Happy Fur-riday!
March 17th, 2023  
Sandy Z W ace
@kchuk I love that! FUR-RIDAY!!
March 17th, 2023  
