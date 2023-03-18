Previous
Interview Mag At The Warhol by yogiw
105 / 365

Interview Mag At The Warhol

Still thinking about our trip to Pittsburgh and the Andy Warhol Museum. I absolutely loved the Interview Magazine cover art exhibit. It was part of the special exhibit – Andy Warhol’s Social Network: Interview, Television and Portraits.

"An important and underrecognized story within the exhibition looks at the work of Richard Bernstein (1939–2002)—the artist responsible for the iconic covers of Interview from 1972 to 1989—and presents over seventy of his original collages with an installation of his Warhol Wallpaper, 1973, produced and displayed for the first time."

It was FABULOUS.

https://www.warhol.org/exhibition/andy-warhols-social-network
