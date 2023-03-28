Previous
Our One Red Tulip by yogiw
113 / 365

Our One Red Tulip

We have one, single red tulip in our yard that comes up every year. It's always a welcome addition to my 365 Spring. 🌷
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
Photo Details

