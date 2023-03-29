Sign up
116 / 365
Railroad Stations
While in line at the post office I glanced down to take a look at the new stamps. How cool that our Union Terminal is included in the Railroad Stations of the United States series. 😃
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Sandy Z W
ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things.
