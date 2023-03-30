Previous
Wasson Way Sunset by yogiw
117 / 365

Wasson Way Sunset

What a beautiful evening it was for a walk. Ande and I were way down on the bike trail when we turned around to walk back. The sun was setting and looks like a ball of fire in the sky between the trees. Gorgy!!
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Sandy Z W

@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
