Previous
Next
Guess Who Turns TWO Today? 🎂 by yogiw
124 / 365

Guess Who Turns TWO Today? 🎂

Happy birthday to Jack O’Lantern Weinstein who turns TWO today.

Same as last year: Jack loves to sit on my shoulder when I ride my recumbent bike. He also loves Pearl even though she just tolerates him, loves to play ring toss and fetch, and is a big cuddle button. If you come over he’ll be happy for you to hold him. I can’t get enough of his pumpkin eyes!!

A new addition: Jack has discovered peanuts and peanut butter. He goes nuts (no pun intended) when either is present. Of course, he got a special treat of a little peanut butter for his birthday. Pearl got a little too.

Happy birthday, sweet boy. 🥰
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Sandy Z W

ace
@yogiw
I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
Fav! Hi, sweet boy Jack! Happy, happy birthday! And hello, Pearl kitty!
April 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise