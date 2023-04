The Phlox Next Door

Mary had the most beautiful garden. She lived next door for 12 years and moved out at the beginning of the year. Our new neighbors have done absolutely nothing in the yard. They haven't cut their grass yet or cut off any of the brown from last year's flowers. It's a mess over there except for the one patch of phlox growing over their driveway wall. I miss Mary. It was always fun doing yard work together.