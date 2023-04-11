Previous
How Much Are Those Kitties In The Window? by yogiw
How Much Are Those Kitties In The Window?

No sooner did I open the windows for a little cross breeze did both "you know whos" jumped on the sill. Awwww how cute are they???
11th April 2023

I am a graphic designer, living in southern Ohio, building a photo journal by documenting the beauty I see in everyday things. No fancy camera...
