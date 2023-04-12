Zoo Blooms 2023

For the fourth year, we did Zoo Blooms. It's the best fun thing to do in the spring!! It's always so special to see all the tulips in bloom. The flowering trees and shrubs were late blooming this year.



This year there was a ceramic exhibit mixed in with the flowers. See the ceramic flowers in my photo? LOVED IT!!



From the Zoo's website: "Dubbed Tulip Mania, Zoo Blooms features more than one million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs and other spring bulbs exploding with color. More than 100,000 tulips provide every color you can imagine. Complementing the blooming bulbs are thousands of blooming trees and shrubs."



They aren't kidding!! It is so much more than FABULOUS. Everything is labeled too. Not only is it beautiful, it's educational. 🌷