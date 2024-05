Leaving Nashville For Home

We had a leisurely morning visiting for the last time before I headed for home. First we zipped over to the Produce Place, a natural foods market near Meg's house, for last minute car treats and edible souvenirs. We came back to get my things only to find the petals on Meg's peonies had started to fall. Even the flowers were sad that I had to go.



We said our goodbyes and hit the road around 11:00. It was a wonderful visit. 🩷