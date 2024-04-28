The Franklin Festival

My last full day in Nashville (waaahhhh) and we took full advantage of the time. We shopped a little, had a delightful lunch at the Herban Market then headed to Franklin, Tennessee for leisurely shopping, yummy restaurants, antique shops, and art galleries. To our surprise the Franklin Festival was going on in the center of downtown making our visit not as relaxed as we had hoped.



Around 2:30 my two worlds collided. Present day Meg met high school friend Bev when we met for coffee at The Coffee House (it was a planned meeting we scheduled after reconnecting on Facebook). I hadn't seen Bev in almost 50 years but it was as if no time had passed. The weird thing is, even though Meg and Bev had never met they had quite a few friends in common. It just goes to show how small the world really is.